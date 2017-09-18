Inauguration Of Greenville As A University

Greenville University will celebrate its 125th anniversary and its inauguration as a university this Wednesday, September 20 with festivities planned all day.

At 8 AM, university officials will conduct a dedication of the Hogue Memorial Tower on the campus front lawn.

Dr. Shirley Hoogstra will be the featured speaker at a special convocation chapel at 9 AM Tuesday. Chapel will be held in the HJ Long Gymnasium and Crum Recreation Center.

A reception will follow chapel at 10:30 AM.

GU President Emeritus W. Richard Stephens will present a lecture on GC’s First 125 Years in the Whitlock Music Center. That presentation will be followed by current GU President’s Dr. Ivan Filby’s lecture on “Looking to the Future”.

A balloon launch and group photo will take place at 4:30 on Scott Field. Participants will then hike to the John Strahl Athletic Complex for a 125th Celebration Bash and Meal.

The evening will conclude with fireworks around 8:30 PM at the Athletic Complex.

The public is invited to the celebration.