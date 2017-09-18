Knebel Appointed To BNB Board

Bradford National Bank senior vice president Rich Knebel has been appointed to the Bradford National Bank Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Board Chairman Frank Joy.

Knebel joined the bank in 2007, working at the bank’s Highland facility assisting customers with commercial, agricultural and consumer lending. In 2015, Knebel was elevated to senior vice president, overseeing the entire lending department in Greenville, Highland and Marine.

Knebel said, “I’m excited about my expanded role at the bank and look forward to serving on the board as we work to continuously improve and grow our banking operations to better serve our customers and communities.”

Joy said, “Rich will be a welcome addition to our Board. His knowledge of the banking industry and its myriad of regulations will an asset to our bank, customers, and our entire market area.”

He has over 30 years of banking experience and is a 1987 graduate of the ABA National Graduate Trust School, and Received his MBA degree from SIU Edwardsville in 1993. Additionally, he graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 1995 and received his Certified Financial Planner® designation in 2006.

Knebel is very active in civic affairs in the area and is a member of the Highland Rotary Club.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois and is celebrating its 150 anniversary this year.