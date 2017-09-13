KPD Board Discusses Pool

The Kingsbury Park District Board heard a lot of information at Monday’s meeting about work planned at the swimming pool.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said he received some direction from the board members. He said big packages will be wrapped up Friday.

Sauerwein said at this time, it is not definite when bids will be sought, but he hopes soon.

The work includes installing new water lines and return lines, a new main drain and a pool liner, constructing a lifeguard/concession/control building and family changing area, fencing, replacement of concrete at the pool and installation of a splash pad with lighting.

Items such as the pool liner and lines, plus the splash pad will have to be permitted by the Illinois Department of Public Health before they can proceed.

Sauerwein hopes the work related to buildings can begin in the fall.

The goal is for the projects to be finished for the start of the 2018 swimming season.