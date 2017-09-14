KPD Family Camp Out

The second annual Kingsbury Park District Family Camp Out is set for October 7 and early October 8 at Patriot’s Park.

Kayla Curry, district recreation programmer, said families start by checking in at the main shelter and are then free to participate in any activities they’d like, including hiking, fishing, play sports or play on the playground. Dinner will be provided along with s’mores at the campfire. Breakfast will also be provided in the morning. Families must supply any camping equipment they plan to use.

Click below to hear her comments:

Fees are $10 per person for in-district residents and $15 for out-of district persons.

Those interested in participating must register no later than September 22, online at kingsburyparkdistrict.com or at the KPD office located at 630 East Route 40 in Greenville.