Labor Day Traffic Fatalities Down

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz announces fatal traffic crashes dropped from 19 in 2016, to 5 in 2017; and fatalities dropped from 23 in 2016, to 5 in 2017.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the ISP issued 6,127 total citations and 3,979 total warnings. Speeding citations totaled 3,188, and 765 citations were issued for not wearing seatbelts. The ISP also handled 196 crashes during the holiday weekend.

“This was one of the safest Labor Day travel weekends we’ve experienced in Illinois in the last six years,” stated Director Schmitz. “Five fatalities is still five too many. There were people who had their life torn apart because they lost a loved one due to a fatal traffic crash. The ISP will continue working to reduce fatalities to zero and to keep our citizens safe on Illinois roadways,” continued Director Schmitz.

Here are Labor Day fatal traffic crash statistics for the last six years in Illinois.

Year Fatal Crashes Fatalities

2017* 5 5

2016 19 23

2015 12 13

2014 15 16

2013 10 10

2012 14 15

* 2017 data is provisional based on reports received by the Illinois Department of Transportation through September 7, 2017, and are subject to change as more information is received.