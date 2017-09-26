Lease Agreement Approved Between St. Luke’s & BCHD

In their meeting Monday night, the Bond County Board of Health authorized Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert to enter into a lease agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

Eifert told WGEL the call was made to St. Luke’s Tuesday morning and by the early afternoon he was holding a fully executed lease agreement.

Click below for more:

Eifert said St. Luke’s will provide cardiology services in the space as a continuation of what they’ve offered to the community for several years.

Click below to hear more:

Eifert said that the Board of Health and Health Department are committed to working with all health providers in the county. He also noted that many community members showed up at a Health Board earlier this month to express their desire for a choice in services.

Click below to hear his comments:

Eifert said the board plans to have space in the Bond County Health Department made available to St. Luke’s by mid-October.