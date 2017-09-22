Library Seeking Director Applications

The Greenville Public Library is seeking applications for the position of Library Director.

Current director, Mike Westbrooks, recently announced his retirement, effective October 31.

Responsibilities include developing, administering, supervising, and coordinating the work of the library and staff; performing managerial duties related to personnel, budget, collection development, policy recommendation, building maintenance, and library operations and services; under the direction of the Library Board of Trustees.

A degree in Library Science or Business Administration is desired. Experience in library service, education, or the business sector is required.

Applications are available at the library at 414 West Main Street, or via the library’s website, GreenvillePublicLibrary.org. Include a cover letter and resume.

Applications are due by October 18.