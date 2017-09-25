LRCF Celebration Of Life

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life Festival will be Saturday, September 30 from 4:30 to 10 PM at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Opening ceremonies start at 5 PM, entertainment starts at 6.

A full menu of food and snacks will be available. Other activities include bounce houses, face painting and games for kids; free Bingo; a photo booth area; and more.

The Celebration of Life Festival is the culmination of the foundation’s fundraising efforts for the year. Cancer survivors are encouraged to attend and pick up their survivor t-shirts and tickets for the annual Survivor’s Dinner, to be held Tuesday, October 3.

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation raises money to assist local cancer patients.

For more information, call Gina at 410-6014.