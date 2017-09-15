LRCF Celebration Of Life

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life festival will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2017 from 4:30-10:00pm at the American Farm Heritage Museum. Many activities are planned for this year’s fundraiser. Opening ceremonies start at 5:00pm with guest speakers and music by the Greenville Junior High School chorus. A full menu of food and snacks will be available.

Entertainment starts at 6pm and includes dancers from Fusion Dance Center 6-6:30pm; music by The Nomads & Boys to Men Chorus 6:30-7pm; Minute to Win It contest from 7-7:30pm; photos with a Minion from 7-8pm; local square dancers perform from 7:30-8pm; and music by Warren Evans 8-8:30pm. The evening concludes with a cancer patient tribute video at 8:45pm and the luminary ceremony at 9pm. Other activities include: bounce houses, face painting and games for kids, free bingo for prizes, a photo booth area, and an old fashioned bake walk.

The Celebration of Life Festival is the culmination of the year’s fundraising effort. This year’s theme is Stand by Me. Cancer survivors are encouraged to attend and pick up their survivor t-shirts and tickets for the annual Survivor’s Dinner to be held on Tuesday, October 3rd. The LRCF Fundraising Committee invites all cancer survivors and their families and caregivers plus the public to attend. The foundation raises money to provide assistance to local cancer patients. Any questions about this event please call Gina at 618.410.6014 or visit the LRCF website www.lemuelrhodes.org.