Master Naturalist Sessions

Many area residents are starting a new adventure by becoming a University of Illinois Master Naturalist this fall. The program runs on Fridays for ten weeks which begins on September 8th. Enrolling in this program is a commitment not everyone is able to make. Illinois Extension is committed to make this programing available to whoever wants to participate.

If you are unable to take the full ten week course you may want to consider enrolling in a few of the sessions. Any adult (18 years or older) who loves the outdoors, has a concern for the local environment and wants to provide education and service to help your local community will benefit from this program. You do not need to have a college degree or years of experience. You need to have a sincere desire to learn and share information about nature to the community. Classes will be held at various locations. Please call for specific class information.

Available Sessions include:

9/8 –Mammals and AG and Urban Wildlife

9/15- Entomology and Natural World

9/22-Soils and Natural Divisions

9/29- Illinois Prairies

10/6-Illinois Forests

10/12- Ornithology

10/20- Rivers and Streams

10/27 Environmental Ethics

11/3- Art of Interpretation

There is a small fee for each session. Please call Gail DeVilbiss at 618-526-4551 for more information or to register. Students who register 1-week prior to a session will receive a printed course manual.