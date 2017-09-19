McMillan To Receive Order Of Lincoln

Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced the 2018 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, which is the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Among those recipients is Greenville resident Ed McMillan.

McMillan was born and raised on a family farm in McDonough County and is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a leader in state and national agribusiness, notably President and CEO of Purina Mills. McMillan has served on many industry boards of directors plus extensive civic and philanthropy organizations, including Chairman, Board of Trustees, University of Illinois System.

Other recipients of the award include musicians, physicians, business leaders, and Chicago football legend Dick Butkus.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois will hold its 54th annual Convocation at the historic Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday, May 5, 2018. There, members of the Academy will honor these eight outstanding Illinoisans with the Order of Lincoln at a formal ceremony, concert and gala reception. The Laureates will join a cohort of 340 distinguished Illinois citizens who have been honored over the past 54 years.