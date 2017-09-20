Meg Sybert Appointed County Clerk

Earlier this month, Bond County Clerk and Recorder Randy Reitz announced his retirement after 23 years in that position. His final day on the job will be September 30.

The Bond County Democratic Central Committee nominated Meg Sybert, an employee of the County Clerk’s office, to fill the remainder of Reitz’s term.

In Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, the board unanimously approved that appointment. Sybert will serve as County Clerk from October 1 through the November 2018 election.

Sybert, a Greenville native, has worked in the County Clerk’s office for two years.