MG School Board Approves Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board approved a 2017-18 budget Monday night.

Superintendent Brad Turner reported it is a deficit budget by $82,500. Total expenses are listed as $4 million 192 thousand 200 dollars.

Deficits are predicted in the education, transportation, municipal retirement and debt service funds. All funds have balances to cover the deficits.

Turner said the budget was conservatively formulated. Additional funds are anticipated due to a new state education funding bill, which should help alleviate some or all of the deficits.

The board approved the application for state recognition and the OKAW Vocational Center agreement for the 2018-19 school year. Mulberry Grove has 15 students at the center this school year.

The board renewed its contract with Bushue Human Resources of Effingham. The firm helps the district with insurance and personnel items.

The first year of the contact is $6,060, the same as last year, and the price goes up $60 each of the following two years.

To comply with state law, the Unit 1 board hired Environmental Consultants of Collinsville to do lead testing of water at the schools. Turner reported the total cost will be about $2,300.

Kevin Millikin resigned as district mechanic and transportation director, effective October 31.