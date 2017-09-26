More From City Council

The City of Greenville has once again extended its current cable television franchise agreement.

City Manager Dave Willey said the cable company used to negotiate individually with the municipalities they serve. The new owner of the company, however, has decided to use a statewide franchise agreement, which doesn’t require negotiations with local municipalities.

Willey said the cable company made an application for the statewide agreement, but the city’s agreement would have expired before the new one was in place, so this action simply covers the gap.

Cable One is the new owner. The contract extension approved by the city council is through November 30.

In other action, the council adopted an ordinance for a system to license raffles in establishments with video gaming in Greenville.

This was done to comply with state Raffles and Poker Runs Act. It allows the VFW to continue its recent raffle.

City Manager Willey emphasized that the council’s action does not affect organizations and groups without video gaming.

The council approved giving the I-70 Baseball Coach’s Clinic an additional $1,000 in tourism funds, making the total for the 2018 clinic at $4,000.

A bid of $25,368 was approved from Spectra Tech to reline 12 sanitary sewer manholes and $3,480 will be spent for the purchase and installation of a sludge pond flow meter for the water department.

The council held a discussion about the opioid drug problem in the city. It was agreed there is a need for drug education.

The city may bring in a guest speaker, formerly a drug user, to present a public program.

Julie Suarez was approved as a new member of the city Board of Police Commissioners. She is a former Illinois Department of Revenue police officer and replaces Deb Garde, who resigned due to moving out of state.