Hurricane Irma hit Florida over the weekend and Greenville natives were there.

Scott Kirkman now lives in Panama City, which is in the Florida panhandle.

WGEL talked to him Monday morning and Kirkman said his area avoided much of the impact of the hurricane and people in that part of the state were feeling very fortunate.

Kirkman is the station manager at radio station WKGC at Gulf Coast State College.