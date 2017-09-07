Mulberry Grove Village Board Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Tuesday. The board approved placement of the new playground equipment on the south side of the community building, at the park, on an existing concrete pad.

There was lengthy discussion concerning an ordinance for inspection of rental property and new occupant properties. The Village attorney will prepare a document for board consideration at the October meeting.

The board approved a rate bid for Village owned commercial property through AGE, Affordable Gas and Electric, for three years ending December 2020. The new rate is 4.831, about one cent lower than the current rate, for a savings of about $2200.00 per year for the village.

There was discussion concerning speed limits on state highways inside the Village city limits. The Village attorney will check with the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning posting speed limits in these areas.

Board members discussed the possibility of annexing property, which currently has city water, into the Village. The item was tabled until the October meeting.

Streets in the Village will be oiled Tuesday, September 12 starting at 8:00 a.m. For a list of streets being oiled, call the Village office at 326-8815.