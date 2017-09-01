New Chapel At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Holy Family Hospital serves to heal illness not just through medicine, but also by attending to the emotional and spiritual needs of their patients, their families and friends, and physicians and staff. This was demonstrated on Tuesday, August 29, as Holy Family Hospital proudly unveiled its first capital improvement to its hospital campus since joining Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) – a new Chapel for patients, visitors and staff. The hospital opened its new Chapel with an afternoon Blessing and Dedication Mass led by the Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield.

Open to people of all faiths, the HSHS Holy Family Chapel is a place to pray, reflect, and seek comfort in the presence of our loving God. Supporting the faith-filled Mission of the hospital, the new Holy Family Chapel offers a sacred space for reflection, prayer, bereavement, solace, celebration, and thanksgiving for all.

In his welcoming remarks at the Blessing and Dedication, Brian Nall, Holy Family Hospital President and CEO, shared, “When we became HSHS Holy Family Hospital in May 2016, we began a new chapter in our long history by joining HSHS, and began our sponsorship by Hospital Sisters Ministries. As a Franciscan health care system, HSHS follows the teachings of St. Francis: to heal body, mind and spirit while providing high-quality health care to all people,” he said. “As one of the newest members of this faith-based system, HSHS Holy Family Hospital embraces this Mission as we continue to serve this community.”

Nall thanked a number of individuals and organizations who supported Holy Family Hospital in this project, as it shared the new story of the chapel. The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis generously gifted the hospital with the tabernacle, sacred vessels and related items, and a number of Hospital Sisters were in attendance, including Sister Maureen O’Connor, Provincial Superior; and Sister Marybeth Culnan and Sister Helen Marie Plummer, members of Holy Family Hospital’s Board of Directors. Alongside the Sisters, Nall welcomed Bob Friederich and his brother-in-law Doug Hoff. On January 15, 1972, Friederich and his family were present in the chapel of St. Mary’s Hospital in Streator, Illinois for the dedication and blessing of the same tabernacle in memory of his father, Mr. Ray Friederich, which sits in Holy Family Hospital’s chapel today.

Special thanks were also extended a number of organizations who gifted items for the chapel:

Father Scott Snider and St. Gertrude Parish in Grantfork for their contribution of altar pieces.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital for their donation of a carving of the Holy Family located at the entrance of the chapel.

Father Alan Hunter and St. Lawrence Parish in Greenville for the Book of the Gospels.

Nall also expressed his gratitude to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary and other donors who generously donated to the construction of the chapel. Chris Kester, Holy Family Hospital’s Director of Facilities Management, served as the general contractor for the project, and earned thanks from Nall for his initiative and attention to detail that transformed a previous medical record storage space into a beautiful place of faith. Sister Monica Laws, Vice President of Mission Integration, received Nall’s appreciation for providing Holy Family Hospital with special guidance and direction in the creation of the Chapel.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s chapel is a holy place open to the community so anyone wishing to use the new chapel for prayer or reflection may do so. Just as the hospital has open patient visiting hours, the chapel will be open 24 hours for people of all faiths.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.