The 14th annual Paws in the Park was a huge success Saturday at Patriot’s Park.

The event is a fundraiser for the Bond County Humane Society.

Rachel Hundsdorfer, president of the society, was very pleased with the attendance of dogs and their owners. She thanked all of the volunteers who work hard to help animals.

Persons from central and Southern Illinois attended in addition to several from the Metro East area.