Pie Auction, Day 1, Raises $3,625!

Day one of WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is in the books and we raised a total of $3,625 to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Today’s pie bakers this year included Bobby Koontz & Chad Nelson from the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School District; Chief Deputy Jim Leitschuh from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department; Jim Hickman of the Greenville Knights of Columbus; Greenville University President Dr. Ivan Filby; and Bond County Board Member Gerald “Spanky” McCray. Once again, those folks raised a grand today of $3,625

Upcoming pie bakers include:

Tuesday, September 26:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson & Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Superintendent Brad Turner

7:30 a.m. Lady Comets Head Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager & Comets Head Coach Todd Cantrill

8:00 a.m. Bill Walker, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Greenville

8:30 a.m. Christina Staff and Chris Barth from The First National Bank

9:00 a.m. Tim Watson from Arthur Young Chevrolet

Wednesday, September 27:

7:00 a.m. Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler & Greenville Jr. High School Principal Gary Brauns

7:30 a.m. Tyson Graber, the new pastor of the Greenville First Christian Church

8:00 a.m. Pocahontas School Principal Jason Rakers & Sorento School Principal Kara Harris

8:30 a.m. Doug Stroud & Randy Alderman from Bradford National Bank