Pink Bowl Friday

The annual Pink Bowl football game between the Greenville Comets and Vandalia Vandals is this Friday, September 8th at 7 PM.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital sponsors this rivalry game every year. T-shirts are sold to commemorate the occasion and a large traveling trophy is awarded to the winner.

This year’s Pink Bowl will be at Vandalia High School.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will be at the game, selling Pink Bowl t-shirts and handing out football shaped stress balls.

The Pink Bowl is designed to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and is usually played in October.

Of course, you’ll be able to hear the game this Friday night, starting with pre-game coverage around 6:40 PM, on WGEL 101.7 FM and WGEL.com.