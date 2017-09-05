Police Chief Lorton Retires

After 35 years of service upholding the laws and protecting the citizens of Greenville, Police Chief Lou Lorton’s last day was August 31, 2017. City Manager David Willey presented Chief Lorton with a statue sent to commemorate his retirement from former City Manager, Larry Stoever.

Chief Lorton was hired on August 30, 1982 and served at a patrolman for six years before becoming Field Training Officer in 1988. In 1991, Officer Lorton was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In 1996, Sergeant Lorton was selected as the Chief of Police and has served as Chief for over twenty years.

While serving the community, Chief Lorton has been supported by his family, wife Margaret and sons Aaron and Alex.