A reception was held last week for the new Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Tourism director, Kayley Woker.

Mike Diaz, president of the chamber, believes Woker will be an asset to the organization. He said her education and background in agriculture make her an excellent fit.

Woker, a Bond County native, began work on August 14.

For more information about the Chamber of Commerce or tourism, contact her at 664-9272.