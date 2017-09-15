Reitz Receives County Clerk Award

Bond County Clerk and Recorder Randy Reitz was recognized this week at the conference Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders conference in Springfield.

Reitz had already been named zone one clerk of the year to become one of the four finalists for the state award.

He told us he enjoys his job and was surprised to hear his name as the recipient of the state honor.

Reitz has served as the zone’s president and secretary. He was the state association’s president in 1999 and also first vice president.

Reitz has been Bond County’s clerk and recorder for 23 years and is retiring at the end of September.