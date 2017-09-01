Reward Offered In Carlyle Robbery

Clinton County, IL Crimestoppers have now offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the armed robbery at the Carlyle IL Mobil Station on Monday, August 28.

At approximately 5:13 a.m. that morning, a suspect wearing an all brown jogging suit with “Pokémon” pants and a long sleeve hoodie and face mask, walked into the Mobil Station on 12th Street in Carlyle.

The suspect, approximately 5’9” tall, grabbed some items off a shelf, walked to the counter, and brandished a gun, demanding all the cash in the cash register.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Carlyle Police Department at 594-2488.