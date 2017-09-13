Schools Receiving State Funds

After an August with no state aid payments, the two school districts in Bond County are beginning to see money arrive.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson reported his district received two state aid payments of just over $300,000 each last Friday. These represent the installments that were not issued in August.

The first September payment, in the same amount, is expected this week.

The Illinois legislature and governor recently passed a bill to address school funding.

In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, Superintendent Brad Turner said the district is expecting to receive the August payments soon. They will amount to around $165,000. He is also anticipating the first September payment of $82,500.