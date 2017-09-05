Shooting In Glen Carbon

On Sunday, September 3, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Glen Carbon and Maryville City Police Departments responded to a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, in rural Glen Carbon, for a call of shots fired. The responding officers met with multiple subjects at the home, and located an unresponsive male, 43 year old Steven W. Flack, of Edwardsville, in the backyard. He had been shot multiple times.

Officers detained one subject at the scene, who allegedly fired the gun that resulted in Flack’s injuries. Flack was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident, and has taken the alleged shooter into custody. That individual is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

Further information related to the investigation is expected in the coming days.