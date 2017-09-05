Slow Moving Storms Impact Area

Some slow moving storms impacted the WGEL listening area Monday night. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at 4 PM that was in effect until 10 PM.

Around 6 PM, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for northern Bond County and the surrounding area until 7:15. Those storms moved southeast at 20-25 miles per hour and the warning was extended to 8:15 PM for southern Bond County and part of Clinton and Madison Counties.

WGEL received reports of strong winds, heavy rain, and rapidly dropping temperatures, but no damage was reported. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Police Department also confirmed they had not received any reports of damage other than some power lines down in Pocahontas.

Just over 200 Ameren customers were without power in Bond County and just over 550 lost power in Madison County. Southwestern Electric reported just over 150 Madison County customers were without power.