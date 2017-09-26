Special Unit 2 Board Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 school board met in special session Monday evening.

Several personnel items were addressed.

The board accepted resignations from Angela Fitzsimmons as a special education aide at Greenville Elementary School and from Todd Cantrill as the high school assistant girls’ soccer coach.

Jon Thacker was hired as a night shift custodian at GES and Alisha Chancellor was approved as a food service cashier.

Jack Langel, industrial technology teacher at the high school, was granted five additional years of other related work experience as allowed in the certified employee contract.

All motions regarding personnel were approved by votes of 7 to 0.

The board approved the district Title 1 plan, as required by the state.

No action was taken on a request from Athletic Director Joe Alstat for the district to help pay the cost for dirt to be applied to the baseball field. Board members wanted to wait and learn the cost for the project before committing money to it.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported he is seeking a used van, at a price under $10,000, to replace a van that was recently damaged in an accident around Sorento.

It was the consensus of board members for Olson to proceed.