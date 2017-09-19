Successful Hill’s Fort Rendezvous

Formerly known as Living History Days, the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous over the weekend was very successful.

The fort replica is at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds. The event is sponsored by the Hill’s Fort Society.

Activities began Friday with school day. Bill Johnson, from the society, told us fifth graders from Greenville and Pocahontas visited ten different stations that taught them about life in the early 1800’s.

Click below to hear more:

Saturday was the biggest day in the history of the event, according to Johnson.

Click below to hear his comments:

The rendezvous ended Sunday. Those attending during the weekend were able to visit the log buildings at the site and see the recently-completed earthen oven on the west side of the fort.