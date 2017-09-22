Temporary Road Closures At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be performing routine road maintenance and resurfacing work at various locations beginning Monday, September 25, 2017. These closures are necessary to provide public safety while work crews are on-site, all work is scheduled to be completed by October 31. During this timeframe expect intermittent closures as areas are prepared and maintenance is completed.

Areas impacted next week will include the Dam East Spillway road including the East Spillway Campground which will be closed from Tuesday, September 26th through Friday, September 29th. The Tamalco Access road and parking lot will have intermittent closures on Monday, September 25th through Friday, September 29th. Also some campsites in the Coles Creek Campground will be closed for resurfacing preparation.

Other areas that will have future closures include: the Steins Access Road, the Coles Creek entrance road and the entrance road to the Lotus Group Area, the entrance road to Boulder Campground, the Patoka Boat Ramp road and parking lot, the James Hawn Access road, and the Carlyle Lake multi-use bike trail from the Dam West Campground to the West Access Marina road.

An updated news release will be sent out with more information and dates as work progresses. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email us at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.