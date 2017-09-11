The Last Five Years At The Factory Theatre

The Factory Theatre at Greenville University opens its 44th Season with six performances of the musical The Last Five Years featuring GU English Professor Dr. Courtney Bailey Parker and Factory Theatre Director Jes Adam.

This two-person musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, imagines what it would be like to hear that story from opposite points in time. Following the relationship of Jamie, a best-selling novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress, this musical explores the struggles and triumphs of a romance between two competing artistic identities. While Cathy’s account of the relationship starts with the end and works backwards in time, Jamie’s starts at the beginning with the couple’s very first date. Recently, a movie version of this musical was released starring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick.

Jes Adam said, “This musical is one of my personal favorites. We have all experienced love and loss. This show includes those familiar feelings, but tells the tale in a unique and very interesting way. We are especially excited to have a small orchestra for this production, featuring Jason Fishburn on guitar, Justin Langley on piano, Marie Brown on cello, and Jasmine Webber on violin.

This unique musical tale runs for two weekends with performances running September 14-16 and 21-23 with all shows starting at 7:30 pm. Due to mature content, it is suggested that this show is for mature audiences only. Tickets are available locally at Jo’s Java, Watson’s Drugstore, and Adam Bros Coffeehouse. Student tickets are $5. Adult tickets are $10. All tickets are general admission. For further information contact Jes Adam at 618-664-7128.