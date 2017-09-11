Truck/Train Collision In Montgomery County

Details remain sketchy concerning a reported collision between a truck and a train that occurred Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and Shoal Creek First Responders were called to Panama Avenue a half mile west of Donnellson Sunday at 12:28 PM. The reported indicated a truck had driven into a train.

Greenville firefighters were called to provide mutual aid and were on standby at the scene. Greenville fire officials told WGEL there was no train on the scene, but the truck had been severely damaged. The driver of the truck was transported from the scene via medical helicopter.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told WGEL earlier today (Monday) they were still trying to determine what occurred in the accident.

No one involved in the accident has yet been identified.