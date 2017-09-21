Unit 2 Personnel Update

The Bond County Unit 2 school board hired a new high school softball coach Monday night.

Steve Dannaman was approved for the 2018 season.

He will replace John Barnes. At last month’s school board meeting many people attended and some spoke in support of Barnes. He had several supporters at Monday’s meeting, but no one spoke.

All personnel actions by the board followed a one hour and 30-minute executive session. All motions were approved 6 to 0.

To assist Principal Eric Swingler at Greenville Elementary School, Bill Carpenter was hired as a part-time assistant principal. He will be paid $200 per day for 100 days. Carpenter recently retired as the principal at Sorento School.

Hired as kindergarten teacher’s aides at GES were Ariel Snider, Erin Cervellone, Jessica Dos Santos and Leigh Ann Long.

Ryan D’Arcy is the new scholar bowl coach at the high school and Jennifer Dannaman and Patti Mauer were approved as high school yearbook sponsors.

Also hired were Terry Swalley as assistant Greenville Junior High track coach, Cory Smith as Sorento boys’ basketball coach, Claudine Hickam and Tom Eyman as school bus drivers, and Rodney Cripe as bus driver for the OKAW Vocational Center mid-day route.

Brooke Chilovich was rehired as Sorento cheerleading coach.

Submitting retirements were Scott Spencer, teacher at Greenville Junior High, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year; Wonda Gale Shaw and Shelli Cripe as school bus drivers; Barbara Nolan as a food service worker at GES, effective December 31; Jerry File as a school bus driver, effective August 10, 2019; and Brent Fisher as custodian at Greenville Junior High, effective September 27, 2019.

Michelle Walker resigned as cafeteria cashier at GES.

Scott Pasley was given a three-year contract as coordinator of the special education and kindergarten readiness programs.