The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education adopted a new budget Monday night.

The recently approved state funding bill is making a big difference in the district’s finances.

Superintendent Dr. Wes Olson said he was pleased to announce it is a balanced budget, for the first time in about eight years.

The state money has allowed the district to add personnel and budget $154,000 for new textbooks.