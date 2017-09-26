Walk For Remembrance & Hope

Only a few days remain until the Saturday, Oct. 7, Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope at Germantown’s Schoendienst Park.

The event, sponsored by the HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Share group and hospital Auxiliary, will open with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a brief memorial service and balloon release at 10 a.m. then the walk around the park.

Father Jim Buerster of St. Boniface-Germantown and St. Cecilia-Bartelso will give the keynote address.

The walk has several goals, according to Karen Gebke, host of the Share group with husband Scott. The group generally meets the second Tuesday of each month in the hospital Board Room and is for parents and families who have lost a child.

“First,” she said, “the walk is to raise awareness and remember those touched by the death of a baby or infant.” In addition, proceeds will be used for an Angel of Hope statue on the hospital campus.

The statue was first depicted in Richard Paul Evans’ novel, “The Christmas Box,” in which an elderly woman mourns her deceased daughter by visiting her grave that is marked by an Angel of Hope statue. There are about 100 similar statues throughout the country.

“The Angel of Hope statue gives hope to parents who have endured the death of a child,” Karen Gebke said. “It will be a symbol of hope, a place to reflect, a place of healing and a special place for people to grieve.”

The event will be held rain or shine although organizers have the option of cancelling in case of weather or other emergency.

Registration can be completed the day of the walk. Only cash or checks will be accepted – no debit or credit cards – and checks should be made payable to St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, in care of the Share program.

The Auxiliary has a history of supporting the Share program, said hospital Volunteer Services Director Judy Schrage. The organization underwrote the host couple’s training, provides funds for resources and supplies clothing and swaddling clothes to families who have lost an infant.

For details and registration forms, including a participation waiver, call 709-2878, e-mail sharestjosephs@yahoo.com or visit the Share St. Joseph’s Walk for Remembrance & Hope Facebook page.