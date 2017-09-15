Westbrooks Retiring From Library

At the conclusion of the meeting of the Greenville Public Library Board Thursday afternoon, Library Director Mike Westbrooks announced he is retiring.

Westbrooks read the following message to board members:

“It is with reluctance that I inform you that I will be retiring from the position of Library Director, effective October 31st, 2017. I cannot express to you the joy that I’ve had serving as director of the library for 11 years. The experience of working with Mary Hoiles for so many years and with Crystal Valentin in more recent years has been a treat. The library has a very good staff and their hard work and positive approach the library patrons makes the trip to the library a very positive experience. Further I would like to express my appreciation and respect to the members of the boards I have served with. Their positive approach and commitment to the library adds so much to the strength of the library and its services to this community.”

Click below to hear it in his own words:

Westbrooks said he is proud to have served the library.

Click below to hear his comments:

The board accepted Westbrook’s retirement, with reluctance.

The personnel committee will meet to decide how to fill the library director’s position. Westbrooks will leave as of October 31.