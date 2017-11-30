Another Fatality From I-55 Crash

Illinois State Police report another individual involved in the major accident on Interstate 55 near Hamel last week has passed away.

Tori Carroll, a 20 year old female from Alhambra, was pronounced deceased Thursday, November 30 by St. Louis University Hospital medical staff. Carroll was the front seat passenger in a black 2010 Kia, the first of six vehicles struck by a truck-tractor semitrailer Tuesday, November 21.

The other two passengers inside the Kia, 17 year old Madisen N. Bertels and 20 year old Hailey Joann Bertels, sisters from Staunton, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another victim of the crash, 19 year old Vivian Vu, of Joplin, MO, passed away last Thursday, November 23, from injuries sustained in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.