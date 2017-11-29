Barber Files For Senate In March Primary

54th District State Senate candidate George Barber filed petitions Monday, at the State Board of Elections in Springfield, for the March 20, 2018 Primary Election.

Barber announced his candidacy last month and said he would model his representation of the people on principled conservatives such as Ronald Reagan, former State Senator Frank Watson and current State Senator Kyle McCarter. Barber said his top priority is the recovery and restoration of the Illinois economy.

Monday, November 27 was the first day for candidate filing and candidates may file through December 4.

The 54th Senate District includes all of Bond, Clinton, Fayette, and Marion Counties and parts of Effingham, Madison, St. Clair, and Washington Counties.