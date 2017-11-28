Bond County A Part Of IL Bicentennial

Bond County will take part in a statewide kick-off event in celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial Monday, December 4 at noon at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse grounds in Greenville.

John Coleman, of the Bond County Historical Society and chairman of this year’s Bond County Bicentennial celebration, is helping to organize the event for the county. He told WGEL the county will receive one of 102 special Bicentennial flags to fly under the Illinois state flag on the courthouse grounds. A brief ceremony will be held at noon Monday, December 4 to raise the flag at the Bond County Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of a yearlong state Bicentennial celebration that will culminate on December 3, 2018.

Coleman says it is significant for Bond County to be involved in the celebration, noting that Bond County was one of the first counties in the state, back when Illinois was a territory. The county sent two delegates to Kaskaskia, which was the capital then, to help write the state constitution.

Members of Amvets Post 140 will raise the Illinois Bicentennial flag during the ceremony. Norman & the Nomads will sing the National Anthem and County Board Chairman Howard Elmore will read a proclamation on behalf of the county board.