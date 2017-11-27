Election Candidates File Petitions

Monday was the first day candidates could file petitions for the 2018 primary election.

The following persons filed on Monday at the county clerk’s office for Bond County offices.

For county clerk and recorder, Meg A. Sybert of Greenville, Democrat.

For county sheriff, James D. Leitschuh of rural Greenville, Republican.

For county treasurer, Mark W. Robertson of Greenville, Republican; Melissa Marti of Greenville, Democrat.

For county board, Gerald “Spanky” McCray in District 2 and Howard Elmore of Greenville in District 5. Both are Democrats.

Sybert was appointed county clerk and sworn in on October 2. She replaced Randy Reitz, who retired.

Leitschuh is currently chief deputy at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jeff Brown has announced he will retire on January 31, 2018 and he has recommended that Leitschuh be appointed to the position. Brown has been sheriff 23 years.

Current treasurer Katie Weiss has decided not to seek re-election. She has been in the position since 2005.

Elmore and McCray are incumbents.

Petitions will be accepted at the county clerk’s office through December 4.