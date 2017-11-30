Ellsworth Files For County Clerk

On Tuesday, Vicki J. Ellsworth, of Greenville filed as a candidate in the Republican Party for County Clerk and Recorder.

Ellsworth was born and raised in Greenville, attended Bond County Unit 2 High School and has owned and operated several businesses in Greenville, including Fashion Crossroads, Victoria’s Fashions, Kid’s Kloset, JCPenney Catalog and Ellsworth Formalwear. Ellsworth and her husband, Robert, currently own the Super 8 in Greenville and three Huddle House Restaurants in Greenville, Highland, and Vandalia, as well as Embers Wood Fired Pizza in Vandalia. She has also been active in several community organizations.

Monday is the deadline to apply to run in the Primary Election, which will be March 20, 2018. The General Election will be November 6, 2018.