Greenville 1st Baptist Church Christmas Programs

Everyone is invited to enjoy “A Night in Bethlehem” Saturday, December 2, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Greenville. You may explore the city of Bethlehem, visit the sanctuary stable to meet Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus, and experience the live nativity with animals. In the Bethlehem Marketplace, visit the carpentry shop, bakery, metal shop, scribe’s tent, pottery shed, painter’s hut, and storyteller. Tour guides will lead you to the various locations. There will be free refreshments.

The church will also host a four-week series of programs based on the Advent themes of hope, love, joy, and peace. “The Star – A Journey to Christmas” is Sundays, starting Sunday, December 3, at 10:30 a.m., and continuing Sundays, December 10, 17, and 24.

For more information on either program, call 664-1062.