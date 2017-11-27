Greenville FFA Section Results

The 2017 FFA Section 19 Agriculture Sales Contest was held recently. The Greenville FFA Chapter placed second overall. Individually Grace Baum was 2nd overall, Marissa Schaefer was 3rd overall, Levi Siebert was 5th overall, and Dalton Knerrer was 7th overall.

In the Section 19 Job Interview Contest, Greenville FFA members Amber Blackmon placed 5th overall and Levi Siebert placed 11th.

The Greenville FFA Chapter placed fifth overall in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl Contest. Team members included Morgan Wilderman, Richard Sinclair, and Leno Caldieraro.