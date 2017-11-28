Health Dept. Finances & Dental Clinic

In the Bond County Board of Health meeting Monday night, Administrator Sean Eifert said the department ended the month of October with a cash balance of $889,741, and that the cash position of the department remains virtually the same as one year ago.

During October, the department realized a budget surplus of $69,717.

Eifert also reported that the department has received a capital improvement grant of $9,000 from Delta Dental of Illinois for its Dental Clinic.

Dental Clinic Director, Keri Jones, reported to the board the clinic is receiving patients from Bond and surrounding counties, employing three dentists to meet the demand for services.

The board of health is scheduled to meet again on January 22 at 6:30 at the health department.