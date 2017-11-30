Jason Plummer Files In 54th Senate Race

Jason Plummer filed his petition early Monday morning, with the State Board of Elections in Springfield, to be a candidate for Senate in Illinois’ 54th District.

Plummer announced his candidacy in October and stressed the importance of creating quality jobs, confronting the opioid crisis, and being and effective conservative voice for Southern Illinois.

Plummer is Vice President of RP Lumber, in the Navy Reserves, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville.

He and his wife Shannon live in Edwardsville.