KC President Stepping Down

Kaskaskia College President Dr. Penny Quinn is stepping down. At their recent meeting, the KC Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Quinn’s resignation effective June 30, 2018. Dr. Quinn said the decision was not easy and she will miss the many dedicated individuals she served with during her time at KC. She treasures the many accomplishments achieved while she was president. Board Chair Bill Hawley thanked Dr. Quinn for her service to the college and board members expressed their thanks to her for seeing the college through the state budget impasse.

After accepting Dr. Quinn’s resignation, the board appointed George Evans, Dean of Career and Technical Education, to serve as interim President. Evans thanked the board for the appointment and said, “It is with great excitement and modesty that I accept the position of Interim President of Kaskaskia College. I will work to ensure the college maintains its high level of academic standards.” Evans will continue his duties as the Dean of Career and Technical Education in addition to serving as KC’s interim President.