Messiah Presentation

It’s a long-time tradition!

The annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” will be presented at Greenville University Sunday.

Dr. Jeff Wilson, music director, said this is the 87th anniversary of the performance. Musicians from St. Louis will join locals in the performance and the audience will be invited to sing along for a portion of the program.

The concert is Sunday, December 3 in the Whitlock Music Center, on the corner of College Avenue and Elm Street. Doors open at 3:30 PM and the performance is at 4:00.

Wilson said 70-80 vocalists make up the Choral Union. That includes Greenville University student and staff as well as residents of Bond County and beyond.

Weekly rehearsals began in September.

Admission is free, however an offering will be taken to help defray the costs of the concert.