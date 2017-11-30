More From Coming Home Christmas

Saturday’s Coming Home For Christmas event was a big success in Greenville.

Kayley Woker, director of the Greenville Chamber of commerce and Greenville Tourism, was thrilled with the attendance and expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the event.

It is believed between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended the lighted parade and courthouse lighting. With five members of the movie cast in Greenville, the theme for the day was “A Christmas Story.”

Chamber and city tourism officials will meet in the near future to talk about activities the 2018 Coming Home For Christmas.