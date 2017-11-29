Mulberry Grove Homecoming

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming coronation and dance are Saturday night in the gymnasium.

Highlights will be the crowning of the homecoming queen and king, and the traditional waltz by the candidates and court.

“Starry Knight” is the medieval theme for the event with a castle backdrop on the stage.

Senior queen candidates are Destiny Bernard, Reauna Stiff, Megan Miller, Chelsey Iberg, Krista Waters and Alyssa Dothager.

The six king candidates are Logan Childress, Trevis Bohannon, Ross Tompkins, Joey Linnabary, Jason Kennedy and Alex Franklin.

Members of the court include juniors Olivia Willis, Anjelikka Hopkins, Mitchell Korte and Peyton Varner, sophomores Samantha Coleman, Hayli Bohannon, Brayden Mosley and Marcus Redou, and freshmen Kathryn Criner, Emma Helmkamp, Ty Bauer and Jackson Isringhausen.

Pages will be Talulla Schlemer and Colton Lindley.

The retiring queen and king are Alisha Green and Logan Mosley.

The coronation begins at 7 p.m. and it is open to the public. The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m.