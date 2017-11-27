New Ethanol Development

A new grower premium program is being offered at Green Plains Renewable Energy, an ethanol plant in Madison, IL.

Syngenta Seeds has an exclusive new corn trait called Enogen that contains an enzyme that helps in the production of ethanol.

Dr. Chris Tingle, head of Enogen Operations, told WGEL that up until the release of Enogen corn, ethanol plants had to add the enzyme to their mix, now the enzyme is contained in the corn. This reduces the water consumption as well as the LP usage at their plants.

Syngenta has recently signed on 10 more ethanol plants across the midwest that will be using the Enogen technology, GPRE Madison being one of them. Growers who sign a contract to grow Enogen corn for delivery to GPRE Madison will receive a $.35/bushel premium. This amounts to a $60-$70/acre premium.

Interested growers can contact Brian Zeeb, Seed Solutions, Inc., at 618-322-8671 or attend Seed Solutions’ special event with Randy Dowdy Tuesday, November 28th at the American Farm Heritage Museum. For more on that event, visit SeedSolutionsInc.com.